A dog in Trabzon, Turkey, has diligently visited the hospital every day since her elderly owner’s admittance, patiently awaiting his return.

Last week, Cemal Senturk was admitted to a medical facility in Trabzon. The elderly man’s condition was not specified, but his dog Boncuk could not have cared less. Boncuk left home the next day. After a brief search, Senturk’s family finally located her sitting outside the entrance of the hospital.

Ever since her beloved owner was hospitalized, this dog walks to the hospital every day and sits outside, waiting to see him 😢 pic.twitter.com/0erjUUH45w — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 21, 2021

While they took her back home, efforts to prevent a return to the hospital were wholly unsuccessful. Every day, Boncuk disappeared again. And every day, she was found carrying out her vigil. Boncuk would peek into the building every time the door opened, checking for some sign of her best friend, always keeping watch. A security guard told Turkish news outlet DHA that “she comes every day around 9 a.m. and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in.”

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk in an emotional reunion captured on video, shared by CBS News via Twitter. “She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” Senturk said. Fortunately for them both, the waiting is over — Senturk was discharged later that day, and the two returned safely home.

