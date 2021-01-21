https://pagesix.com/2021/01/20/kodak-black-tweets-thanks-to-trump-for-presidential-pardon/

Rapper Kodak Black thanked former President Trump on Wednesday for giving him a presidential pardon — springing him from prison early on a weapons conviction.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,’’ tweeted the “Roll in Peace’’ rapper, who was sentenced to 46 months in 2019 — and reportedly pledged in November to donate $1 million to charity if he landed a pardon.

“I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love,’’ wrote Black, 23, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri.

“It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Black, who is from Florida, admitted in 2019 to lying on federal forms to buy four firearms from a Miami-area gun shop.

Kodak Black’s mugshots after his arrest.Niagara County Sheriff’s Office via AP

His legal team began lobbying Trump in the fall for a pardon, saying most people convicted of his crime only land 18 months bars.

In November, a tweet on the rapper’s Twitter account said, “If the President [frees] me, I’m gonna spend $1 million on charity within the first year I’m out,” according to the hip-hop Web site XXL.

The tweet was later deleted.

