…That’s an America that’s made up of 2/3 patriots. Imagine the economic destruction we can do to China. Americans are the kingmakers of economic growth for other countries. We are the customers and we make the final buying decision.

They fear us. They fear what we can do together.

Look at the January 6 pictures. Are you telling me they could have overpowered this 1.5 million strong crowd had they chosen to be disobedient? They can’t. Our strength is in numbers. We are the true majority. WE HOLD THE ULTIMATE POWER IF WE CHOSE TO UNITE AND ACT. And we don’t need to shed blood to break them.

How? Let’s stop playing inside their game and accepting their rules. For too long we have been too nice. It is what’s gotten us to here.

Now, we must organize together to make our strength known…

…We MUST attack the source of their power: MONEY.

1. STOP buying CHINESE products or only buy second-hand ones.

China’s power lies in their ability to the be the manufacturer of the world. That is the foundation of their economy, without exports their economy will collapse. Their products are cheap in price because the true cost is the loss of our freedom and liberty.

We MUST refuse to line their pockets further, refuse to give them the money that they will use to turn their guns on us. Obviously, it is impossible to avoid all Chinese made goods, but if we cannot avoid that, we must only purchase second-hand products. The Chinese make money only from new products. That’s why all your electronics fail within a few years. It’s design to be that way to keep their economy running.

We need to spread this movement. One person wouldn’t make a dent, but if 2/3 of America refuse to buy Chinese goods over a span of a few months, then they are done for. We will collapse their economy. Remember, we are the actual majority. The Americans have the biggest buying power around the world. We are the kingmakers of economic growth.

To learn just how weak the Chinese economy is and how unstable they are – read here: [https://communities.win/c/GreatAwakening/p/11S0SQfM8L/lets-take-down-china-and-this-co/]

2. Awaken the rest of the sleeping patriots.

We must win the battle of ideas. Right now, they are brainwashing our youth and our population constantly through the media. We must put a stop to this. We need to collect the truth into accessible website and information bases that can be use to spread to the normies. Spam this the truth everywhere in online messages or YouTube comments. Make them question small things first, then hand them some facts that will make them question other beliefs then hand them some more believable facts. Do it gently but systematically. For the normal sane people, this works. It’s how I ended up here and how most of the Walk Away people converted

So, what if they control the media and the internet? We can also do it the old fashion way. Dinner table talk, talking in bars, talking in our neighborhoods. Talk to people one person at a time, in person or via the phone. Do it by sending your neighbors texts directing them to alternative sources of information.

CONSTANTLY. EVERYWHERE. This is what has launch revolution in the past. This is what they fear most. The spread of ideas.

This is why they are trying to silence us. We cannot win by being on a website alone, we are already converted. We win by talking and discussing ideas out a loud. WE must convert the normies. We don’t need to turn people into Trump supporters, we must simply show everyone the SWAMP and MSM, the corruption and the cruelty of the CCP – broadcast out aloud to our communities. Our goal is to make more of us and stop the brainwashing. We don’t need people to become Republicans, we need them to become patriots who will fight for freedom and liberty. Because now they see that its not about Trump, it is about their lost of rights and their loss of liberty. WE NEED TO MAKE IT PERSONAL FOR THEM.

3. Educate ourselves and spread our knowledge

We need to educate ourselves more and spread our knowledge. Their power comes from them keeping us in the dark through lack of knowledge and lack of understanding of the system.

They are turning our young people into slaves via student debt and brainwashing. They are printing out our money and devaluing the blood sweat and tears we put into working and earning every penny. They are getting away with this because no one has taught us how this system works and how our money works. They deliberately withheld teaching us critical thinking skills in school, so they can keep us meek and weak making it easier for them to be our masters. We must show everyone that we are currently in a system they created, where they are the owners and we are the slaves.

It is not enough for us to be outrage because not everyone is aware. They got this power because they kept us in the dark. We never learn money management, interest rates, how compounding works. We never had full understanding of what funds wall streets and fiat currency. Not all of us knew how the Federal Reserve is just printing out money with no actual tangible value and we are staring at massive inflation in the future. All our hard work will be devalued and worthless thanks to the decision of a few corrupted officials.

Why is this important? Because the source of their control is money. WE need to figure out how to take that away from them. The first step is understanding the system the created for us to live enslave within and spread that knowledge.

4. Utilize the God-given Skills of Our Patriots

At least 80 million people voted for Trump, surely there’s people here who can help us come up with smart plans and create alternative goods and services to the current offer. We need to band together and think of how to provide good and services. We need to use the smartest among us to come up with sound plans and actions we can undertake.

We are smart hardworking individuals, with each having a unique talent. We must use our skills and our knowledge to protect our country. Think about what you have to offer the country or other patriots and band together to act on it. We need to organize, to utilize the intelligence of the smartest among us, to use each of our special gifts and skill to push our movement forward.

A few thousand of them banded together and destroyed the integrity of our election and our voice. What do you think a few million patriots banding together to use each of their unique skills to contribute will do?…

…It is now or never. Spread these ideas and let’s take down the Chinese economy and Cabal’s system. They cannot get us all if we take down the source of their power: MONEY AND THEIR SYSTEM. We can deal with the corrupt politician after, once we have destroyed their masters. Without their backers, they are nothing.

We must refuse to play inside their oppressive system. We must use our collective intelligence and our collective will to break out of the slavery system they have imposed on us.

Patriots, lets unite and think of plans and what we can do to subvert their entire system. What system we can create and what we can do to take their power away from them?

They can only govern at the consent of the masses. And we do not consent to the stealing of our duly election presidential position. We stand up now and today.

We either stand up now or we will never have this opportunity again once they finish silencing us and hunting us down.

We don’t all have to take extreme action. But we must take some action. The most effective undetectable act of defiance is to not buy Chinese goods. With that alone we can collapse the Chinese Economy.

