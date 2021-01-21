https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535317-rep-marjorie-taylor-greene-files-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden

Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) said Thursday that she has filed articles of impeachment against President Biden, only a day after he was sworn into office.

The text of Greene’s articles of impeachment specifying any impeachable offenses committed by Biden was not immediately available. But Greene indicated that the articles accuse Biden of abusing his power while serving as vice president by allowing his son, Hunter, to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

“President Joe BidenJoe BidenKaty Perry and her ‘Firework’ close out inauguration TV special Arizona Republican’s brothers say he is ‘at least partially to blame’ for Capitol violence Tom Hanks: After years of ‘troubling rancor,’ Inauguration Day ‘is about witnessing the permanence of our American ideal’ MORE is unfit to hold the office of the presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing. President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies,” Greene said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greene previously signaled last week that she would introduce articles of impeachment against Biden on the day after his inauguration.

Greene made the announcement hours after the House voted last week to impeach former President Trump Donald TrumpClinton, Bush, Obama reflect on peaceful transition of power on Biden’s Inauguration Day Arizona Republican’s brothers say he is ‘at least partially to blame’ for Capitol violence Biden reverses Trump’s freeze on .4 billion in funds MORE for inciting a violent mob of his supporters who broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from ratifying Biden’s election victory.

Biden has denied making any policy decisions toward Ukraine while taking his son’s business interests into consideration.

An investigation by Senate Republicans last year into corruption allegations against the Bidens found no evidence of wrongdoing by the current president.

The report, released last September, also did not find evidence that Hunter Biden’s work for the Ukrainian company, Burisma, influenced U.S. foreign policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

House Democrats have yet to formally send the article of impeachment against Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to the Senate for a trial.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerSchumer becomes new Senate majority leader US Chamber of Commerce to Biden, Congress: Business community ‘ready to help’ Why pretend senators can ‘do impartial justice’? MORE (N.Y.) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBudowsky: Democracy won, Trump lost, President Biden inaugurated Biden’s inauguration marked by conflict of hope and fear McConnell faces conservative backlash over Trump criticism MORE (Ky.) are still working out a power-sharing agreement in a chamber that’s now evenly divided by party. Vice President Harris will serve as a tie-breaking vote, handing control of the chamber to Democrats upon her swearing-in on Wednesday along with three new Democratic senators.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiGOP operative installed as NSA top lawyer placed on administrative leave: reports Budowsky: Democracy won, Trump lost, President Biden inaugurated Biden taps career civil servants to acting posts at State, USAID, UN MORE (D-Calif.) indicated Thursday that the House is waiting for Schumer and McConnell to hash out an agreement before sending over the impeachment article.

But she offered no details on a specific timeline.

“I’m not going to be telling you when it is going, but we had to wait for the Senate to be in session. They’ve now informed us they’re ready to receive. The question is, other questions about how a trial will proceed, but we are ready,” Pelosi told reporters earlier Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi also predicted that the upcoming Senate impeachment trial would be shorter than the one last year over articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress over his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into the Bidens.

“I do see a big difference between something that we all witnessed versus what information you might need to substantiate an article of impeachment based on — large part on a call that the president made and described as ‘perfect,’ ” Pelosi said.

“It was perfectly unconstitutional,” she continued. “This is different but, again, it’s up to them to decide how we go forward, when we go forward. It will be soon. I don’t think it will be long, but it — but we must do it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

