OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:36 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Republicans and conservative organizations are reflecting on how the U.S. will change with a Democrat president.

In an interview Wednesday, Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R) called out the mainstream media for showing “softer” coverage of Joe Biden than back in 2016. He said, “it’s frustrating to watch the press go right back to the Obama-era.”

Crenshaw also took to social media to slam the 17 executive actions Biden signed his first day in office. Many Republicans said the new laws, including ending the Keystone XL pipeline and the Muslim travel ban, will eliminate years of GOP-led legislation.

Who this agenda helps: Paris Agreement -> China, European diplomats Cancel Keystone -> Russian oligarchs No wall -> illegal immigrants Working class American priorities, small businesses reopening and recovering….nowhere to be found. https://t.co/XNNYXdgFxN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta said President Trump left office “like an autocrat,” while noting his decision not to attend the inauguration. “He’s almost leaving town like an autocrat,” he stated. “Ousted from power, heading into exile.”

President Trump spoke to his supporters and promised that they will see him again in some fashion. “I will always fight for you,” he stated. “I will be watching, I will be listening and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better.”

