Twitter allowed Tasnim News, a private news agency in Iran to publish death threats against Trump.

Tasnim News posted a photo of Trump golfing with a caption that read “Revenge is inevitable”

Screenshot in case of deletion:

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after being blamed for a pre-planned siege of the US Capitol.

Parler was also punished for the siege at the US Capitol and Big Tech worked together to deplatform Parler for supposedly hosting insurrectionists.

But a news agency operating in Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, is allowed to use Twitter to issue death threats to a former US president without being held accountable.

