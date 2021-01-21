https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/revenge-inevitable-twitter-allows-private-news-agency-iran-publish-death-threats-trump/
Twitter allowed Tasnim News, a private news agency in Iran to publish death threats against Trump.
Tasnim News posted a photo of Trump golfing with a caption that read “Revenge is inevitable”
انتقام حتمی است#حاج_قاسم #مرد_میدان pic.twitter.com/sAz1uCjd06
— خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) January 21, 2021
Screenshot in case of deletion:
Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after being blamed for a pre-planned siege of the US Capitol.
Parler was also punished for the siege at the US Capitol and Big Tech worked together to deplatform Parler for supposedly hosting insurrectionists.
But a news agency operating in Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, is allowed to use Twitter to issue death threats to a former US president without being held accountable.