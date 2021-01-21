https://trendingpolitics.com/huge-mitch-mcconnell-gets-censured-by-kentucky-republicans-for-betraying-trump-siding-with-schumer/

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell completely defied the Republican party last week when he defied President Donald Trump and sided with the Democrats.

The moves by McConnell were so shocking that Kentucky Republicans are now lashing out against the Senator for not being “consistent with what he promised us when he was running.”

WHAS 11 reported:

McConnell’s speech prompted Nelson County GOP leaders to hold an emergency meeting, voting unanimously to issue a resolution censuring the senate majority leader for his comments.

“This has shown his true colors,” Nelson Co. GOP Chairman Don Thrasher said. “We felt today during his floor speech on the senate where he impugned the character of President Trump was unacceptable to us. his whole behavior overall through this whole process of the last week is not consistent with what he promised us when he was running for re-election.”

McConnell hasn’t said how he will vote in the second impeachment trial of President Trump, but has said it’s a “vote of conscience” and will be based on facts. But in light of the impending impeachment trial in the Senate, Thrasher has also proposed a resolution calling on McConnell to vote to acquit Trump.

“Basically calling for Senator McConnell to support President Trump and denounce the second impeachment as divisive,” Thrasher said.

McConnell has completely defied the Republican Party. According to a bombshell report, the President was under a substantial amount of pressure for who he should and shouldn’t pardon before he left office from Republican leadership including McConnell.

During his primetime show, Fox News host Tucker Carlson broke the massive news when he said President Trump was threatened by McConnell with impeachment if he chose to pardon Julian Assange.

“Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the leader of Republicans in the Senate, has sent word over the White House – If you pardon Julian Assange we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial,” Carlson said. “Well, is it legal to hold that over a president’s head? We’re not lawyers, we don’t know. It’s certainly wrong. But more than that, it tells you everything about their priorities.”

WATCH:

McConnell has proven to be a total backstabber in recent months considering he completely abandoned President Trump after the President had helped him win reelection.

According to new reports, McConnell has joined Democrats like Chuck Schumer and reportedly supports the idea from barring President Trump from ever running again.

Mark Halperin on Newsmax reported: “Mitch McConnell and establishment Republicans reportedly don’t want to see Trump on the ballot in 2024. McConnell’s latest move in the senate may be about not only to convict the president but to pass with the majority something that would bar him from holding office again.”

McConnell is beginning to be more vocal about his hatred for President Trump considering he too slammed the President during his own speech on Tuesday.

“The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people,” McConnell said. “And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.”

“But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation, not even for one night. We certified the people’s choice for their 46th president,” McConnell added.

