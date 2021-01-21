https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/21/rip-oval-office-diet-coke-button-2017-2021/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Rather hilarious': Guess what caused Biden's quick pivot from 'my family' to 'YOUR family' (Trump blasted him for it)
October 22, 2020
Georgia GOP Senate candidate David Perdue puts AOC et al.'s destructive radical agenda front and center in powerful new ad [video]
November 13, 2020
NPR does a fact-check on Mike Pence saying there was 'rioting and looting' in Minneapolis (Hint: 'Taxpayer-funded gaslighting')
October 8, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy