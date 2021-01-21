https://justthenews.com/government/congress/schumer-says-senate-will-wait-two-weeks-begin-trump-impeachment-trial?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said the Senate will permit a roughly two-week delay on the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, granting Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s request that the trial be pushed to February.

Schumer made the announcement late on Friday after talks with Senate Republicans. McConnell had reportedly hoped to secure the delay in order to give Trump’s legal team time to prepare.

The opening of the trial will occur on Feb. 8.

House Democrats earlier this month impeached Trump over allegations that he “incited” the deadly Capitol riot of Jan. 6.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

