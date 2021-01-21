https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-cotton-russia-nucleararms/2021/01/21/id/1006693

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., says the Biden administration is “giving a gift to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin” by announcing its intention to renew the New START treaty.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said the Biden administration is prepared to work with Russia on extending the pact, telling reporters that the “United States intends to seek a five-year extension. … as the treaty permits.”

“The President has long been clear that the New START Treaty is in the national security interests of the United States, and this extension makes even more sense when the relationship with Russia is adversarial, as it is at this time,” she said.

The landmark nuclear arms control agreement expires on February 5.

“President Biden is giving a gift to Vladimir Putin by unconditionally extending the New START treaty,” Cotton said in a statement.

“Even worse, he announced his intention to give away the United States’ most valuable leverage within 24 hours of assuming office. This decision sets a concerning precedent for future U.S.-Russia relations. After four years of unfounded, hysterical attacks on President Trump and chest-thumping about Russia, it appears that President Biden and the Democrats have immediately reverted to their old, weak, dovish ways.

“This extension will allow Russia to continue building tactical nuclear weapons and experimenting with exotic doomsday devices that the treaty doesn’t touch. It’ll give the Chinese Communist Party five more years to narrow the gap between its nuclear arsenal and our own. The only power this decision truly constrains is the United States, whose submarines, bombers, and missiles are decades old. This negotiating failure can only be salvaged by a full commitment to U.S. nuclear modernization.”

Psaki Thursday said the Biden administration will still work to “hold Russia to account for its reckless and adversarial actions.”

“To this end, the President is also issuing a tasking to the intelligence community for its full assessment of the SolarWinds cyber breach, Russian interference in the 2020 election, its use of chemical weapons against opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the alleged bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan,” she said.

