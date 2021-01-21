https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-confirms-retired-army-gen-lloyd-austin-defense-secretary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
About The Author
Related Posts
TSA on Sunday screened more than 1 million people in a day for the first time since March
October 18, 2020
Covid-19 vaccine will be free to Americans, federal government reveals
September 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy