https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535307-senate-democrats-file-ethics-complaint-against-hawley-cruz-over-capitol

Seven Senate Democrats are urging the Ethics Committee to open an investigation into GOP Sens. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleySenate confirms Biden’s intel chief, giving him first Cabinet official Biden’s inauguration marked by conflict of hope and fear The Hill’s Morning Report – President Biden, Vice President Harris begin work today MORE (Mo.) and Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzArizona Republican’s brothers say he is ‘at least partially to blame’ for Capitol violence Senate confirms Biden’s intel chief, giving him first Cabinet official Biden’s inauguration marked by conflict of hope and fear MORE (Texas) over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The senators filed a complaint on Thursday with the committee asking that it probe whether Hawley and Cruz’s objections to the Electoral College results violated the chamber’s ethics rules.

“The Senate Ethics Committee should investigate their conduct to fully understand their role. The actions of which we know demand an investigation and a determination whether disciplinary action is warranted. Until then, a cloud of uncertainty will hang over them and over this body,” the senators wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseDemocrats seize on GOP donor fallout Senior Democrat says Hawley, Cruz should step down from Judiciary Hawley, Cruz face rising anger, possible censure MORE (R.I.), Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenWith a new president and a new Congress, it’s time for Medicare drug price negotiation The Hill’s Morning Report – President Biden, Vice President Harris begin work today Senate Democrats call on Biden to immediately invoke Defense Production Act MORE (Ore.), Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithSenate majority battle snags Biden Cabinet hopefuls Smith wins reelection in Minnesota Democrats expand Senate map, putting GOP on defense MORE (Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoDemocratic senator raises concerns about inauguration security Senate Democrats urge Google to improve ad policies to combat election disinformation Senate gears up for battle over Barr’s new special counsel MORE (Hawaii), Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael Kaine‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’: An oral history of the Capitol attack 7 surprise moments from a tumultuous year in politics Robert E. Lee statue removed from US Capitol MORE (Va.) and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownFacebook temporarily bans ads for weapons accessories following Capitol riots Biden and the new Congress must protect Americans from utility shutoffs Streamlining the process of prior authorization for medical and surgical procedures MORE (Ohio) teamed up on the ethics complaint.

The group specifically wants the Ethics Committee to probe if the two senators’ actions failed to “[p]ut loyalty to the highest moral principles and to country above loyalty to persons, party, or Government department” or if they engaged in “improper conduct reflecting on the Senate” in connection with the attack.

The Democratic senators also outlined several questions they believed should be probed as part of an Ethics Committee investigation including if they were in touch with coordinators for the rally, if they encouraged any “insurrectionist” acts or if they “engaged in criminal conduct, or unethical or improper behavior.”

“While it was within Senators’ rights to object to the electors, the conduct of Senators Cruz and Hawley, and potentially others, went beyond that,” they wrote in the letter to Ethics Committee leadership.

Cruz and Hawley, two potential 2024 presidential contenders, have denounced the mob that breached the Capitol but they’ve also stood by their decisions to object to the Electoral College results from Arizona and Pennsylvania, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve faced fierce backlash for objecting to Arizona and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results.

The Senate’s debate on Arizona’s results, to which Cruz objected, was interrupted by the rioters breaching the building. Hawley moved forward with his Pennsylvania objection even after the attack.

The ethics complaint comes as several Democratic senators have called on Cruz and Hawley to resign from the Senate.

In addition to launching an investigation, the senators are asking the Ethics Committee to “offer recommendations for strong disciplinary action, including up to expulsion or censure, if warranted by the facts uncovered.”

Updated at 4:41 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

