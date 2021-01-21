http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VP6bjS62aqc/

Senate Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) over their efforts to object to the 2020 presidential election results.

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tina Smith (D-MN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wrote to Senate Ethics Committee Chair Chris Coons (D-CT) and vice chair James Lankford (R-OK), “By proceeding with their objections to the electors after the violent attack, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause and made future violence more likely.”

The Senate Democrats hope that the ethics committee investigates if Hawley and Cruz encouraged the January 6 riots, if they coordinated with organizers of the January 6 rally, if they received donations from anyone that funded the rally, and if the senators “engaged in criminal conduct or unethical or improper behavior.”

“By continuing to object to the electors after the insurrection, Senators Cruz and Hawley lent legitimacy to the mob’s cause,” the senators added.

Cruz and Hawley have denied the allegations from the Senate Democrats.

Hawley said in a statement Thursday:

Joe Biden and the Democrats talk about unity but are brazenly trying to silence dissent. This latest effort is a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge. Democrats appear intent on weaponizing every tool at their disposal — including pushing an unconstitutional impeachment process — to further divide the country. Missourians will not be cancelled by these partisan attacks.

“For the foregoing reasons, the Senate Ethics Committee should open an investigation into the actions of Senators Hawley and Cruz, and perhaps others as investigation may reveal, in order to protect the integrity, safety, and reputation of the Senate. The Committee should also offer recommendations for strong disciplinary action, including up to expulsion or censure, if warranted by the facts uncovered,” the senators concluded in their letter to the ethics committee.

