Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took actor Seth Rogen to task Wednesday night after the liberal actor branded the GOP lawmaker a “white supremacist fascist.”

Rogen’s profane tweet came in response to Cruz’s criticism of President Joe Biden, who formally rejoined the Paris climate accord via executive order on his first day in office.

What are the details of the exchange?

Cruz shared a news article Wednesday night about Biden’s order, and captioned it, “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Rogen, who apparently took issue with Cruz’s sentiments, responded, “F*** off you fascist.”

Cruz shared a screenshot of Rogen’s profane response, and captioned it, “Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much. #JobsMatter[.]”

Not to be outdone, Rogen fired back with another profane remark.

“Haha get f***ed fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f***ing clown,” he spat, and then, in a separate tweet, took aim at Cruz once more.

In what appeared to be a nod to a 2016 incident during the 2016 GOP primary when former President Donald Trump mocked Cruz’s wife, Rogen added, “If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherf***** for you.”

As an apparent afterthought, Rogen added. “Also I’m in four unions.”

