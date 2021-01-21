https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/so-much-healing-suddenly-the-betsy-ross-flag-which-was-like-a-swastika-or-burning-cross-isnt-racist-anymore/

It was just days before Independence Day in 2019 when Twitchy reported that Colin Kaepernick had succeeded in getting Nike to pull a shoe that featured the “Betsy Ross flag” and which he considered offensive.

Nike is yanking a sneaker featuring the “Betsy Ross flag” after Colin Kaepernick said he and others consider the symbol to be offensive https://t.co/eKVtPM6oTA — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 1, 2019

The Left, naturally, got on board. Julián Castro applauded Nike’s move, saying his hope was that Nike “understand the significance there.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Nike did the right thing and pitched the company to move to California. Beto O’Rourke said, “I think it’s really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans.” And Michael Eric Dyson went on MSNBC to liken the Betsy Ross flag to a swastika or a “cross burning on somebody’s lawn.”

Twitchy follower @mdrache noticed that the Betsy Ross flag was on display for President Biden’s inauguration, though, just as it was for President Obama’s.

Like turning water into wine, the Betsy Ross flag, a symbol of racist oppression just yesterday, is suddenly good again. pic.twitter.com/Qyju2BY1hq — Smatt (@mdrache) January 20, 2021

This is some first class nonsense. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) January 20, 2021

Noticed everyone was standing for the anthem, too… — AmericanPhysicist (@Datanerd1988) January 21, 2021

I thought I was the only one who noticed. — Resistance Goggles (@BourbonGoggles) January 20, 2021

It’s amazing how that works for them. — BlackCoverBooks (@42rthomas) January 20, 2021

Amazing the difference a day makes! — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) January 21, 2021

I tweeted the same thing earlier today. ✔️🇺🇸 — Hatz (@hatrat) January 21, 2021

They are such🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡😂😂😂😂😂 — MTB (@JustTCB1) January 20, 2021

It’s all just a game. — A Real Life Native American (@nativeraider707) January 20, 2021

I’m sure in today’s world someone, somewhere is offended. — christopher carter (@cridez) January 21, 2021

Can we get Nike to make those shoes again?? — Crd (@cdsnuts1793) January 21, 2021

Kaepernick hit hardest. — Rord Rindu (@lolitsjeffery) January 21, 2021

Libs changing what it means to be woke without telling anyone. Weird. — Scout’s Papa (@JamesRagano) January 21, 2021

The optics are over. They don’t have to pretend any more. — Gulag Inmate #473825 (@Green_Bastard5) January 20, 2021

Another Biden miracle! — Fran Ponick (@FranPonick) January 21, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when the Betsy Ross flag wasn’t racist, then was racist, and now not racist again. — Jeffrey (@steelpirpen) January 20, 2021

Somewhere Colin Kaepernick furiously kneels — atJackEataBagODicks (@HoneyBucket23) January 21, 2021

The MSM is all over this racist behavior. — Ing. Roberto Morales, MBA🇩🇴 (@RobertoMoralesC) January 21, 2021

Can’t wait to see how many American traditions are no longer racist — Charles Gowdy (@csgowdy) January 21, 2021

How did no one notice this when putting up the flags … or is it a racist dog whistle from the Biden administration?

