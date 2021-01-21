https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/so-much-healing-suddenly-the-betsy-ross-flag-which-was-like-a-swastika-or-burning-cross-isnt-racist-anymore/

It was just days before Independence Day in 2019 when Twitchy reported that Colin Kaepernick had succeeded in getting Nike to pull a shoe that featured the “Betsy Ross flag” and which he considered offensive.

The Left, naturally, got on board. Julián Castro applauded Nike’s move, saying his hope was that Nike “understand the significance there.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Nike did the right thing and pitched the company to move to California. Beto O’Rourke said, “I think it’s really important to take into account the impression that kind of symbol would have for many of our fellow Americans.” And Michael Eric Dyson went on MSNBC to liken the Betsy Ross flag to a swastika or a “cross burning on somebody’s lawn.”

Twitchy follower @mdrache noticed that the Betsy Ross flag was on display for President Biden’s inauguration, though, just as it was for President Obama’s.

How did no one notice this when putting up the flags … or is it a racist dog whistle from the Biden administration?

