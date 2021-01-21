https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/21/story-is-officially-dead-dr-fauci-comments-torpedo-cnn-and-source-for-vaccine-rollout-hit-piece/

Earlier today we told you about a CNN report which cited a “source” (::cough:: somebody in the Biden administration ::cough::) who told them President Biden inherited no vaccine distribution plan so they had to start from scratch.

Here’s how CNN pitched it:

NEW: Joe Biden and his advisers are inheriting no #coronavirus vaccine distribution plan to speak of from the Trump administration, sources tell CNN. “There is nothing for us to rework. We are going to have to build everything from scratch,” one source said. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 21, 2021

Newly sworn in President Joe Biden and his advisers are inheriting no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan to speak of from the Trump administration, sources tell CNN, posing a significant challenge for the new White House. https://t.co/n8zKpLvUDh — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2021

Fast forward a few hours to Dr. Fauci’s press conference and you hear a different story:

“We certainly are not starting from scratch” says Fauci about Joe Biden vaccine plan. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 21, 2021

Dr. Fauci contradicts reports that the new administration is starting from scratch on vaccine distribution: “We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” pic.twitter.com/luMbsgctPK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 21, 2021

FAUCI: “We are certainly not starting from scratch” on vaccine distribution. CNN story is officially dead. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021

Hey, wouldn’t one of those “contains misinformation” flags on CNN’s story from Twitter be nice right about now?

It took less than 24 hours for the Biden team to lie to @cnn, and apparently, their reporters are fine with it. This is going to be an awesome four years! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2021

Um… This is false.@Twitter going to delete this, or what? https://t.co/6Ybz6cMJtf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2021

Everything Trump ever said about CNN was right on the money, which is probably why they hate him so much.

Fauci just contradicted the CNN report saying no the Biden administration is not starting from scratch on vaccines. So I expect CNN to retract or fix their report. Unless Fauci is lying? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021

.@jaketapper The Biden administration is lying to CNN reporters on it’s first day, Jake Tapper. Please explain. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021

Expect nothing short of the sound of crickets coming from CNN when it pertains to their original story vs. what Fauci said this afternoon.

Well, since most are Obama retreads they already had 8 years of experience — CJ Good (@Aidansheart) January 21, 2021

See. the Biden admin knows that most people don’t watch the press briefings. So they lied to CNN, who repeats the lie to more people, and then contradict the lie at the press briefing no one really watches. CNN is literally a disinformation outlet for the Biden Admin. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2021

That cycle will definitely continue.

