https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/01/21/ted-cruz-dons-the-most-texan-message-sending-facemask-he-could-during-inauguration-n313899
About The Author
Related Posts
Just What We Kneed: The Olympics Will Now Allow Athletes to Protest Social Injustice
December 11, 2020
There Can Be Only Two Reasons Why Democratic Politicians Violate Their Own COVID Restrictions
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy