AL QAEDA RETURNS: Terror Leader Calls for ‘NEW JIHAD’ Against US

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.14.18

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri resurfaced over the weekend after months of hiding and questions over his health; releasing a five-minute video that called for a new “jihad” against the United States and its western allies.

The video, titled “Tel Aviv is Also a Land of Muslims” slammed the Trump administration for its decision to relocate the US embassy to Jerusalem, saying the Americans were “clear and explicit” in their “modern crusade” against Muslims across the world.

“[Americans] are the first enemy of the Muslims, and swore that it will not dream of security until it is lived in reality in Palestine, and until all the armies of disbelief leave the land of Muhammad,” he added.

Zawahiri took control of the global terror network after US forced killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, choosing to avoid the spotlight after the United States shifted its anti-terror efforts to focus on ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

Despite the warnings, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes the Mideast peace process is “decidedly not dead,” telling Fox News “We’re hard at work on it. We hope we can achieve a successful outcome there as well.”

