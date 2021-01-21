https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600b3cd05db3705aa0a6556e
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Vatican’s criminal tribunal convicted a former Vatican banking chief and his lawyer, who together were accused of embezzling more than 30 million euros from the sale of pro…
(CNS NEWS) – Although the liberal media describe President Joe Biden (D) as a “devout Catholic,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is very familiar with his pro-abortion, pro-LGBT agenda…
Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) is receiving widespread criticism Friday for his assertion that a $1,400 stimulus for American citizens should…
Some Native Americans took issue with pop star Jennifer Lopez performing the song “This Land is Your Land” at Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Wednesday, one saying “I love J.Lo — it wasn’t super disappoi…
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union and owner of the lobbying firm of Cove Strategies, was paid $750,000 to secure a pardon for a Trump donor — and failed to come through. Schlap…