https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/texas-attorney-general-sue-biden-admin-illegal-deportation-freeze/

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday evening announced he will be taking action against the Biden Administration over its “illegal deportation freeze.”

Biden signed an Executive Order on Wednesday putting a “temporary” 100-day freeze on deportations of illegal aliens.

Joe Biden put illegal aliens over taxpaying American citizens in his quest to destroy the US.

Mr. Paxton sent a letter to Acting Secretary of Department of Homeland Security David Pekoske demanding the agency immediately rescind its “illegal, unconscionable deportation freeze” – or Texas will sue.

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

“Border states like Texas pay a particularly high price when the federal government fails to faithfully execute our country’s immigration laws,” Paxton wrote.

Paxton argued the DHS violated an agreement between DHS and the state of Texas.

“I won’t tolerate unlawful acts from Joe Biden’s administration. Today, I am taking action,” Paxton said Thursday night.

I won’t tolerate unlawful acts from @JoeBiden’s administration. Today, I am taking action. #Immigration https://t.co/5EKWH81ICN — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 22, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

