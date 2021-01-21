https://hannity.com/media-room/that-was-fast-biden-snaps-at-reporter-when-asked-about-covid-plan-says-give-me-a-break/

BIDEN SNAPS: Joe Lashes-Out at Reporter Over Hunter, ‘There Is NO CONTROVERSY About My Son!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to deflect criticism against his son’s growing business scandal on the campaign trail this weekend; flat-out insisting any allegations of wrongdoing are a “flat lie.”

“Mr. Biden, questions and controversy continues today about Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings,” began one reporter.

“There is no controversy about my son! It’s all a lie! It’s a flat lie because the President has nothing else to run on!” claimed Biden. “He has no plan. He has no plan! What he’s saying is simply not true about my son!”

.@JoeBiden snaps at reporter trying to ask about Hunter: “There is no controversy about my son! It’s all a lie, it’s a flat lie … No news outlet has said what [Trump’s] been saying is simply not true, about my son.” pic.twitter.com/n90NGMT4Li — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2020

Watch Biden’s comments above.