BIDEN SNAPS: Joe Lashes-Out at Reporter Over Hunter, ‘There Is NO CONTROVERSY About My Son!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to deflect criticism against his son’s growing business scandal on the campaign trail this weekend; flat-out insisting any allegations of wrongdoing are a “flat lie.”
“Mr. Biden, questions and controversy continues today about Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings,” began one reporter.
“There is no controversy about my son! It’s all a lie! It’s a flat lie because the President has nothing else to run on!” claimed Biden. “He has no plan. He has no plan! What he’s saying is simply not true about my son!”
.@JoeBiden snaps at reporter trying to ask about Hunter: “There is no controversy about my son! It’s all a lie, it’s a flat lie … No news outlet has said what [Trump’s] been saying is simply not true, about my son.” pic.twitter.com/n90NGMT4Li
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.
BIDEN SNAPS: ‘I Just Told You Where I’m Going! There Hasn’t Been a Day That’s Not a 12-Hour Day Yet!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden snapped at another reporter Monday after questioning his “light schedule” in recent days; saying “there hasn’t been a day that hasn’t been a 12-hour day yet!”
“You’ve kept a relatively light schedule over the last few days, can you give us a sense of where you’ll be going over the next few days?” asked one reporter.
“I just told you where I’m going to be traveling, and I’ve been traveling the last few days too! I’m going to Iowa, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida… There’s a lot we’ve been doing online and everything from fundraising to making sure we meet with leaders,” said Biden.
“There’s not been a day that hasn’t been a 12-hour day yet!” he added.
.@JoeBiden on his relaxed campaign schedule: “We’re constantly — there has not been a day that hasn’t been a 12-hour day yet.” pic.twitter.com/iQkbr3OGJh
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 26, 2020
Watch Biden’s comments above.