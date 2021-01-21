https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/21/there-you-go-pete-buttigieg-tells-workers-losing-jobs-because-bidens-killing-the-keystone-pipeline-what-to-expect-next/
About The Author
Related Posts
What the hell? MSNBC's Chris Hayes diagnosed with 'a particularly vile case of TDS' over his 'utterly insane' take on Amy Coney Barrett
October 13, 2020
'This is insane': Twitter flagging NY Post's Hunter Biden email story as 'potentially harmful' and 'unsafe'
October 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy