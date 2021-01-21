https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/theres-nothing-moderate-or-unifying-about-bidens-sweeping-new-transgender-executive-order/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Ryan T. Anderson, the William E. Simon Senior Research Fellow in American Principles and Public Policy at The Heritage Foundation, joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky to discuss Joe Biden’s new transgender executive order and the implications it holds for the president’s so-called moderate, unifying agenda.

“More or less, what you’re going to see now is endless litigation for the next four years over female privacy when it comes to female-only spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms and homeless shelters, where males who identify as females say they now have a civil right to enter,” Anderson explained. “We’re going to see litigation on behalf of high school athletes, frequently high school female athletes who are losing championship races to high school boys who identify as girls. We’re going to see litigation from doctors and nurses. … It’s the culture war ramped up to the nth degree from the president who was talking all about unity and healing the nation.”

Biden’s rush to push this kind of policy through his first few days in office, Anderson said, does not bode well for his reported attempts to unite the nation and tone down the polarization.

