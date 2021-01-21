https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/dont-want-truth-come-senate-democrats-file-ethics-complaint-senators-cruz-hawley-challenging-election-fraud/

Pennsylvania was rife with fraud in the 2020 election.

Even a USPS truck driver announced he transferred 288,000 fraudulent ballots from New York State to Pennsylvania during the election.

And Pennsylvania vote counters locked out GOP observers from their Philadelphia counting room for TWO DAYS.

Senator Josh Hawley challenged the Pennsylvania results. It was his duty.

Arizona was also a state rife with fraud during the 2020 election.

Senator Ted Cruz challenged the results in Arizona which was his duty.

Democrats have historically challenged the election results whenever a Republican wins the White House.

Democrats in 2016 challenged the election for four years with several attempts at a coup.

But Democrats are horrified that Americans may find out about the massive fraud in the 2020 election.

On Thursday seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint to censure Senators Cruz and Hawley for challenging the election results.

They don’t want the truth out.

The Hill reported:

Seven Senate Democrats are asking the Ethics Committee to open an investigation into GOP Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The senators filed a complaint on Thursday with the committee asking that it probe whether Hawley and Cruz’s objections to the Electoral College results violated the chamber’s ethics rules. “The Senate Ethics Committee should investigate their conduct to fully understand their role. The actions of which we know demand an investigation and a determination whether disciplinary action is warranted. Until then, a cloud of uncertainty will hang over them and over this body,” the senators wrote. Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), Ron Wyden (Ore.), Tina Smith (Minn.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Tim Kaine (Va.) and Sherrod Brown (Ohio) teamed up on the ethics complaint.

