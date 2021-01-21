https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/not-consistent-promised-us-running-ky-republicans-censure-mitch-mcconnell-outrageous-attack-president-trump/

Earlier this week, before he lost his post as GOP Majority leader, Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Trump and accused him of provoking “insurrectionists” who invaded the US Capitol earlier this month.

It was a horrible assault based on proven lies. But Mitch didn’t care.

Mitch thinks he’s the leader of the GOP so he didn’t care what he said about President Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Capitol insurrectionists were “provoked by the president and other powerful people.” pic.twitter.com/6kqSlAJHky — The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2021

Now this…

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

This did not make any headlines in the mainstream media.

Kentucky Republicans in Nelson County censured Mitch McConnell for his outrageous attacks against the Republican Party.

They added to their remarks that “this is not consistent with what he promised us when he was running.”

Good for the KY GOP!

WHAS 11 reported:

McConnell’s speech prompted Nelson County GOP leaders to hold an emergency meeting, voting unanimously to issue a resolution censuring the senate majority leader for his comments. “This has shown his true colors,” Nelson Co. GOP Chairman Don Thrasher said. “We felt today during his floor speech on the senate where he impugned the character of President Trump was unacceptable to us. his whole behavior overall through this whole process of the last week is not consistent with what he promised us when he was running for re-election.” McConnell hasn’t said how he will vote in the second impeachment trial of President Trump, but has said it’s a “vote of conscience” and will be based on facts. But in light of the impending impeachment trial in the Senate, Thrasher has also proposed a resolution calling on McConnell to vote to acquit Trump. “Basically calling for Senator McConnell to support President Trump and denounce the second impeachment as divisive,” Thrasher said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

