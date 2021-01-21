https://pjmedia.com/victordavishanson/2021/01/21/thoughts-on-the-1776-commission-and-its-report-n1398928
About The Author
Related Posts
The Richness of Leftist Fascists Decrying 'Fascism'
September 17, 2020
Trump's Misguided Effort to Give Kids a 'Patriotic Education'
September 18, 2020
Confident Trump Campaign Pulls Ads From Florida
October 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy