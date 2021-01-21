https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/thousands-lined-streets-palm-beach-wednesday-bittersweet-moment-welcome-americas-president-home/

President Trump landed in Florida yesterday and thousands of his supporters lined the streets of the five mile journey from the Palm Beach Airport to his home at Mar-a-Lago.

NTD News was there. This news channel shares on their website:

NTD is a New York-based, global television network founded in 2001 by Chinese-Americans who fled communism. They understood that independent media are crucial to a free society. So they created NTD to bring the world uncensored and truthful information—no matter the cost. We remain free from all external influence—whether from political, financial, or special interests, and cover stories that others don’t. Our arts and lifestyle programs embody universal values, and celebrate the best of humanity’s culture and traditions.

NTD News provided a video of the ‘parade’ route to Mar-a-Lago for Chinese Americans who love President Trump. Thousands lined the streets:

A small group was inside the airport as Air Force One landed in Florida. The plane did a ‘fly by’ first, which gave hope to some supporters that he was heading back to Washington, but then it turned around and landed safely at PBI. Outside the terminal cars lined the streets, pulled over to get pictures of Air Force One once again landing in Florida. After a short time departing the plane, the President and his family were off on the five mile journey home.

President Trump landing in Palm Beach in Air Force One on January 21 2021 pic.twitter.com/0zJx6V9s3M — Catherine (@catherinedbay) January 21, 2021

Those inside the airport were angry that the election was stolen and sad to see the President removed under such circumstances when everyone there knew he had won. Others lined the streets all the way to Mar-a-Lago welcoming the President home and showing their support.

It was a very bittersweet moment for the thousands who showed up to support their President, the real winner of the 2020 election.

