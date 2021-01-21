https://justthenews.com/nation/three-dead-after-new-york-army-national-guard-helicopter-crash

Three individuals in a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash during a training flight on Wednesday have died.

The craft went down in Mendon, New York and the matter is under investigation, according to a statement from the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for flags at state buildings to fly at half-staff on Thursday “in honor of and in tribute to these New Yorkers who dedicated their service to nation and state.”

