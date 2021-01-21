https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/01/21/thomas-jefferson-high-school-science-technology-anti-racism-merit-admissions-racism-n314244
About The Author
Related Posts
Anti-Mask Flash Mobs Begin to Show Up in Stores Around the Country, Loudly Encouraging Freedom
December 31, 2020
Fredo-an Slip: CNN's Chris Cuomo Admits His Bias In Telling Remark About Georgia Results
January 6, 2021
I Believe Lindsey Boylan’s Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, And So Should You
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy