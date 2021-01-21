https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/01/21/todays-hot-topics-tems-filibuster-shmooze-impeachment-dues-parlers-blues-wonka-snooze-mewe-cruise/

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll talk about the latest on impeachment, the fight over the filibuster, and whether MeWe proves that the social-media sphere is still competitive. And what does Congress want from the FBI about Parler?

Of course, Duane and I first need to make sure we have our speech licenses from MSNBC …

Does Willy Wonka really need an origin story? I mean, another origin story? We’ll ask Christian Toto of Hollywood in Toto, plus we’ll recall Joe Biden’s “shockingly small celebrity support team,” and why Christian thinks he’s already found the dumbest movie of the year. Or at least a Mary Sue on steroids.

