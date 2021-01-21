https://www.theepochtimes.com/top-trump-adviser-jason-miller-talks-about-trumps-future-plans_3666142.html

Top Trump adviser and former spokesperson Jason Miller was interviewed by Just the News on Thursday, where he said that former President Donald Trump has some goals for the years to come.

Miller flew together with Trump from Washington D.C. to Florida on Wednesday aboard Air Force One.

Just the News asked if Trump’s future plans include building a social media or cable network, taking legislative actions, or how he could possibly win an election again given what happened last time.

“Trump has a number of goals over the next couple of years … winning back the House and the Senate for Republicans in 2022 to make sure that we can stop the Democratic craziness,” said Miller.

He also said that Trump will “emerge as the nation’s leader on ballot and voter integrity.”

Miller said that due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) being in control, he doesn’t expect election integrity to improve in Washington.

“Chuck and Nancy are gonna do their best to continue rigging this, every aspect that they can,” Miller said.

He said that a lot of the debate over alleged election fraud was centered around abuses of Article II of the Constitution, which grants authority to state legislatures to handle many aspects of elections.

He expects Trump to be working closely with state legislatures to look into ballot and voting integrity.

He said Trump wouldn’t be starting immediately, but rather after a transition period.

“This is critical, we have to do this,” he said in conclusion.

Miller posted on Twitter a photo of the White House with the caption “until 2025,” leading some people to speculate that Trump would be running for president again in 2025.

Trump made some statements in recent speeches that suggested he would continue to be active in politics.

“We love you. We will be back in some form,” he said on Jan. 20.

“As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it,” Trump said in his farewell video on Tuesday.

