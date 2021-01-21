https://hannity.com/media-room/trading-places-mcconnell-schumer-switch-spots-as-dems-take-control-of-the-senate/

The top leadership positions in the United States Senate switched this week following the swearing-in ceremony of three new Democratic legislators and the Biden Administration; placing Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader and Mitch McConnell as the Minority Leader.

Schumer and McConnell trade places, but icy relationship holds https://t.co/NDsRPuOhx2 pic.twitter.com/5IDA6sJx7v — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2021

“The leaders in the Senate are switching places amid questions over whether their tepid relationship will change as Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) becomes majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) becomes minority leader,” reports The Hill.

“Everything is possible. You know, we have, we have administrations come and go, sometimes every four years, sometimes every eight years, and we can work with Democratic administrations and vice versa,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a moderate, said Wednesday.

“I believe we need to also address the threats to the legislative filibuster,” McConnell wrote in a note to his Senate colleagues.

“Having an equally divided Senate means that we have to work together to get anything done and the spirit of true bipartisan compromise is possible only when each side realizes they must come to the table together,” he wrote.

Read the full report at The Hill.

BIDEN’S PLAN: Next President Likely to Reveal ‘Pathway to Citizenship’ for Millions as First Big Bill posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Incoming President Joe Biden will likely reveal his immigration plan as early as Wednesday evening; outlining a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal migrants over an eight year period. “The Washington Post reported Monday that the bill, to be unveiled on Inauguration Day Wednesday, would put illegal immigrants into protected status and a five-year pathway to a green card. If they meet certain conditions, such as payment of taxes and a background check, they could then be put on a three-year pathway to citizenship. Some estimates put the population of illegal immigrants at around 12 million as of 2015, other estimates are higher,” reports Fox News. “The Associated Press, which also reported that the eight-year path is in the bill, noted that it would be one of the fastest pathways to citizenship for illegal immigrants in recent years,” adds Fox. “These are some of the things that we’re going to do on our immigration bill. And we believe it is smarter and a more humane way of approaching immigration for immigrants,” Harris said. Read the full report here. BREAKING NOW: President Trump Says He Will Not Attend Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20th posted by Hannity Staff – 1.08.21 President Trump confirmed Friday morning that he will not attend the Inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20th. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” posted the President on social media. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1347569870578266115 This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

