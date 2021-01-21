https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/trump-bashing-media-now-fawns-biden/

(FOX NEWS) — The mainstream media fawned over President Joe Biden’s every move on Wednesday, offering a stark contrast from the way the press reacted to his predecessor.

Everything from Biden’s rhetoric to his marriage was complimented throughout Inauguration Day.

“What a great love story between Jill Biden and Joe Biden,” MSNBC host Joy Reid said at one point. “It’s a wonderful story, and we haven’t had a love story in the White House in four years.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

