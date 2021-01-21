https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-secret-service-family-children/2021/01/21/id/1006594

Former President Donald Trump had directed the Secret Service to continue to protect his four adult children and two of their spouses as he left office.

According to The Washington Post, Trump wanted every family member who had been protected during his term in office to be covered for six more months.

Under his directive, security will continue for daughter, Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner; son Donald Jr.; son Eric Trump and his wife, Lara; and daughter Tiffany.

Protection will also continue for Trump’s grandchildren.

Trump also continued Secret Service protection for six additional months to former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien.

A president is able to order Secret Service protection for any person he chooses. But the Post noted it is unusual for a departing president to provide security for relatives past their college years.

Federal law mandates Trump, his wife, Melania, and their 14-year-old son, Barron, are entitled to protection. Trump and the former first lady will receive Secret Service protection for the rest of their lives. Barron will receive it until he turns 16.

The law also calls for former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, to receive the security for the next six months.

A spokesman for Trump and a representative for the Secret Service declined to comment, the Post said.

The Secret Service had been instructed to remain professional and nonpartisan in advance of Wednesday’s inauguration.

“When carrying out our duties and representing the agency, we are expected to behave in a nonpartisan manner,” Secret Service Director James Murray said in an agency-wide memo.

