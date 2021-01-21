https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-extended-secret-service-protection-to-his-adult-children-top-officials-before-departure

Before he left office, former President Donald Trump ordered the Secret Service to continue protecting his children for the next six months.

“Trump issued a directive to extend post-presidency Secret Service protection to his four adult children and two of their spouses, who were not automatically entitled to receive it,” The Washington Post reported, citing “three people briefed on the plan.”

In addition to protection for his children Ivanka, Don. Jr, Eric and Tiffany, Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner and Eric’s wife Lara will also get protection. Trump also directed the Secret Service to continue protecting three top government officials for six months: former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien, the Post reported.

Former presidents and their spouses are entitled under the Former Presidents Act of 1958 to Secret Service protection for life after they leave office. The Trumps’ son, Barron, 14, will receive protection until he turns 16.

“Trump’s 10 grandchildren will also indirectly receive protection that derives from being in close proximity to their parents, however they were not specifically mentioned in the directive,” The Daily Mail reported.

It’s not the first time an exiting president asked for further Secret Service protection. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all asked for extended protections for their daughters after they left the White House.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, will also receive Secret Service protection for the next six months under the 1958 act.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris’s Secret Service code name is “Pioneer.” Biden’s code name is “Celtic,” the same one he had when he served in the White House as vice president with Obama. Jill Biden’s code name is “Capri,” the same as when she served as second lady.

Those who get Secret Service protection choose their code names from a list that has been approved by the White House Communications Agency. They often choose the same first letter. For instance, Sen. John McCain was Phoenix, his wife Cindy McCain was Parasol, Meghan McCain was Peter Sellers, John Sidney McCain IV was Popeye and Bridget McCain was Pebbles.

Back in 1980, Ronald Reagan was Rawhide, Nancy Reagan was Rainbow, Maureen Reagan was Rhyme, Michael Reagan was Riddler, Patti Davis was Ribbon, Ron Reagan was Reliant, and Doria Reagan was Radiant.

Since then, families have stuck with the same first letter motif.

George H. W. Bush – Timberwolf

Barbara Bush – Tranquility

Marvin Bush – Tuner

Neil Bush – Trapline

Jeb Bush – Tripper

Dorothy Bush – Tiller

Bill Clinton – Eagle

Hillary Clinton – Evergreen

Chelsea Clinton – Energy

George W. Bush – Trailblazer

Laura Bush – Tempo

Barbara Bush – Turquoise

Jenna Bush – Twinkle

Barack Obama – Renegade

Michelle Obama – Renaissance

Malia Obama – Radiance

Sasha Obama – Rosebud

Marian Shields Robinson – Raindance

Donald Trump – Mogul

Melania Trump – Muse

Donald Trump Jr. – Mountaineer

Ivanka Trump – Marvel

Eric Trump – Marksman

Jared Kushner – Mechanic

