A button in the Oval Office that provided instant Diet Coke to former President Trump appears to be no more.

The infamous device installed at the Resolute Desk wasn’t visible in photos of President Biden captured Thursday at the White House.

President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button. When @ShippersUnbound and I interviewed Donald Trump in 2019, we became fascinated by what the little red button did. Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now. pic.twitter.com/rFzhPaHYjk — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 21, 2021

Trump, a soda devotee, reportedly had the button put in place on the Resolute Desk in order to keep the carbonated beverages flowing. When pressed, a staffer would be summoned to provide the drink to the thirsty commander in chief.

According to news reports, Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day.

Ex-White House aide Chris Sims wrote in his 2019 book “Team of Vipers” that Trump would also use the red button as a way of pranking visitors by suggesting it could trigger nuclear capabilities.

“Out of nowhere, he’d suddenly press the button,” Sims wrote of the former president. “Not sure what to do, guests would look at one another with raised eyebrows. Moments later, a steward would enter the room carrying a glass filled with Diet Coke on a silver platter, and Trump would burst out laughing.”

Although Biden may have gotten rid of the soft drink summoner, he reportedly has similar taste in beverages. A caterer who worked with the former vice president told The Washington Post last year that Biden liked to keep the pantry stocked with Coke Zero.

