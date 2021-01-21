https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/twitter-fumes-over-new-executive-order-with-bidenerasedwomen/

One day after President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating that any educational institutions that receive federal funding must function as if biological males who claim to be females are the same, and vice versa, “#BidenErasedWomen” began trending on Twitter.

At first, the hashtag was filled with people on both sides of the aisle pointing out the dangers in the executive order by stripping the meaning of sex, noting the detrimental effects it could have on females, such as allowing biological males to compete on and against women’s sports teams, receive women’s scholarships, and be admitted in women’s locker rooms.

“On day one, Biden reduced womanhood to nothing more than a feeling inside a man’s head, an insulting set of stereotypes, undeserving of female-only spaces and fair, safe sports categories. American women have absolutely nothing to celebrate today,” one user wrote.

Some noted the hypocrisy in the Biden administration’s messaging for girls and women.

Others argued that the order catered to a small minority of people and was really a political move to appeal to social progressives.

Shortly after the hashtag began to trend, however, progressives hijacked the feed, using it to criticize the people opposed to the order as “transphobic” or “TERFs,” meaning trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

“I see #BidenErasedWomen trending so seems like a good time to remind everyone that trans people have been around in every recorded culture. Biden has simply said that he’s not going to allow people like me to be discriminated against for using female toilets, as we’ve always done,” wrote one activist on Twitter. 

“I get called TERF because I believe women have a right to our own sports, prisons, refuges & spaces and because I believe children should be protected from people who seek to sexualise them and to confuse them about who they are. Happy to stand for what I do. #BidenErasedWomen,” wrote one journalist and filmmaker. 

