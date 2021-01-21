https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/21/twitter-fumes-over-new-executive-order-with-bidenerasedwomen/

One day after President Joe Biden issued an executive order mandating that any educational institutions that receive federal funding must function as if biological males who claim to be females are the same, and vice versa, “#BidenErasedWomen” began trending on Twitter.

At first, the hashtag was filled with people on both sides of the aisle pointing out the dangers in the executive order by stripping the meaning of sex, noting the detrimental effects it could have on females, such as allowing biological males to compete on and against women’s sports teams, receive women’s scholarships, and be admitted in women’s locker rooms.

On day 1, Biden unilaterally eviscerates women’s sports. Any educational institution that receives federal funding must admit biologically-male athletes to women’s teams, women’s scholarships, etc. A new glass ceiling was just placed over girls.https://t.co/cGWZqDpxl8 — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 21, 2021

“On day one, Biden reduced womanhood to nothing more than a feeling inside a man’s head, an insulting set of stereotypes, undeserving of female-only spaces and fair, safe sports categories. American women have absolutely nothing to celebrate today,” one user wrote.

On day one, Biden reduced womanhood to nothing more than a feeling inside a man’s head, an insulting set of stereotypes, undeserving of female-only spaces and fair, safe sports categories. American women have absolutely nothing to celebrate today.#BidenErasedWomen — Ellie (@_RosesAreRoses) January 21, 2021

Sad day for women’s sports. Women must compete against biological males at the risk of injury and loss of title, thanks to a new Biden executive order. Don’t ever tell me this is “pro-woman.” It’s not. It’s destructive and malicious. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 21, 2021

The sole issue surrounding transgender individuals in athletic competition has been biological males competing against biological females. Not transmen. Its not a transgender issue at all.

Its simply an issue of fairness.

One the LGBT left and now Democrats refuse to recognize. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 21, 2021

Some noted the hypocrisy in the Biden administration’s messaging for girls and women.

Yesterday: Girls, the sky is the limit! You can be anything, even VP! Today: Well, unless you want to excel on a sports team that a biological male has decided to join. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 21, 2021

Others argued that the order catered to a small minority of people and was really a political move to appeal to social progressives.

You are suggesting not only that feelings should outweigh reality, but that the feelings of a tiny minority of confused boys should outweigh the feelings of the vast majority of normal girls. Nothing about this argument is morally or logically coherent. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 21, 2021

It shouldn’t need to be said, but letting biological males join girls’ sports teams and locker rooms is not a victory for feminism. It is an erasure of women’s rights to appease a small but vocal progressive coalition. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 21, 2021

If you think opposition to biological advantage is transphobia, you’re a fucking idiot. #BidenErasedWomen pic.twitter.com/kOukstGFix — Lou (@LoUFO7) January 21, 2021

Shortly after the hashtag began to trend, however, progressives hijacked the feed, using it to criticize the people opposed to the order as “transphobic” or “TERFs,” meaning trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

“I see #BidenErasedWomen trending so seems like a good time to remind everyone that trans people have been around in every recorded culture. Biden has simply said that he’s not going to allow people like me to be discriminated against for using female toilets, as we’ve always done,” wrote one activist on Twitter.

I see #BidenErasedWomen trending so seems like a good time to remind everyone that trans people have been around in every recorded culture. Biden has simply said that he’s not going to allow people like me to be discriminated against for using female toilets, as we’ve always done pic.twitter.com/H9zCy7MW4R — Paris Lees (@parislees) January 21, 2021

To recap: President Biden signed an executed order banning discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Transphobes are claiming this attacks the rights of cis women. It does not, of course. It’s just tragic logic and sad bigotry.#BidenErasedWomen — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 21, 2021

In a Heartwarming Sign, Joe Biden Began His Presidency By Upsetting TERFs https://t.co/DwHL6I3CTZ pic.twitter.com/GMG69Z0tXp — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 21, 2021

“I get called TERF because I believe women have a right to our own sports, prisons, refuges & spaces and because I believe children should be protected from people who seek to sexualise them and to confuse them about who they are. Happy to stand for what I do. #BidenErasedWomen,” wrote one journalist and filmmaker.

I get called TERF because I believe women have a right to our own sports, prisons, refuges & spaces and because I believe children should be protected from people who seek to sexualise them and to confuse them about who they are. Happy to stand for what I do. #BidenErasedWomen — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) January 21, 2021

