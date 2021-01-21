https://spectator.org/trump-supporters-my-pillow/

It is so appropriate that Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow — ♪ for the best night’s sleep in the whole wide world, it’s my pillow dot com ♪ — is the latest prominent person to come out yet again, even post January 6, for Donald Trump. Although I disagree vehemently with the “martial law” stuff and although Donald Trump decidedly is not my hero — my late wife Ellen of blessed memory is my hero — I still publicly count myself as a strong supporter of the entire four-year Trump presidency. His presidency was enormously powerful and successful. It was en route to Mount Rushmore until a once-in-a-century pandemic set off inevitable setbacks. None were his fault, and his “Operation Warp Speed” will have saved more lives than the Mainstream Media ever will admit. Indeed, had the COVID impact come during an Obama-quality bleak economy, the plague’s disaster’s catastrophe would have been amplified.

Only a blind hater can blame President Trump for the economy he leaves behind, destroyed by the coronavirus and by oodles of bad advice he got from his coronavirus task force, his Dr. Fauci who kept changing his mind every Monday and Thursday, his conflicting analyses, and his changing recommendations more frequently than a regular politician. Until then, Trump’s economy had been a miracle, with a booming stock market, booming retirement accounts, lowest-ever Black unemployment, lowest-ever Hispanic unemployment, lowest-ever Asian unemployment, really low White unemployment. Inflation was way down, with real wages way up. North Korea had stopped its nuclear missile testing. Iran stopped its worst nuclear enrichment efforts, while Qassim Soleimani got pulverized, leaving behind a ring and a ring finger. Russia, which had marched into Crimea and Ukraine under Obama, stopped all expanding once Trump became the new sheriff in town. China finally got called out, and Trump’s tariffs proved game-changers. Trump renegotiated NAFTA into a much better U.S.–Mexico­­–Canada Agreement. Manufacturing jobs came back home. Our aluminum and steel industries revived. We became energy independent and net energy exporters, no longer reliant on Arab Muslim tyrannical sheikhdoms for their dirty oil. The Keystone XL pipeline was approved. Sections of ANWR were opened.

Trump deregulated, having two regulations or more deleted from the Code of Federal Regulations for each new one introduced. He pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords, which uniquely demanded restrictions on American industry that would not apply to the world’s worst environmental polluters, India and China. He pulled out of the incompetently negotiated and pock-marked-with Swiss-cheese-holes Iran Agreement. He moved America’s Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, where it belongs, and he recognized United Jerusalem as Israel’s eternal capital. He recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and in Jewish communities up and down Judea and Samaria (what the Arabs and the Left Mainstream Media deceitfully call the “West Bank”). He closed down the PLO office in Washington, closed down the terrorist-accommodating UNRWA by defunding it, defunded the Fatah Government of Abu Mazen (so-called “Mahmoud Abbas”), pulled the U.S. out of the UN Human Rights Council, a bad joke that is comprised of the world’s bloodiest butchers and tyrannies. Crushed ISIS and pulverized their rapist Muslim religious leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. And he induced four Arab Muslim governments so far — United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco — to make peace with Israel. In four years, he withdrew overseas troops to come back home and finally gave us a presidency that did not see us embroiled in one single new war. Bad players on the world stage did not mess with Trump. Trump crazy? Yeah, crazy like a fox.

Trump restored some due process and civil rights to colleges and universities, requiring them to restore constitutional protections to students accused of rape like the lieutenant governor of Virginia and of blackface like the governor of Virginia. He built a ton of wall along the U.S.–Mexico border and got Mexico to work with us on controlling illegal immigration from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador. He extended the American footprint throughout Europe, forcing the cheapskates, chiselers, and penny-pinchers/franc-pinchers/deutschmark-pinchers, etc., of Europe finally to cough up some money like decent people to pay, at least somewhat, towards their own defense. That lost him popularity in Europe, so he could not be the hip and cool European rock star that Obama was, but we do not elect our presidents to get Nobel prizes on their first day in office but to put America first. And Trump did. He always did. He was, has been, and has remained a patriot to the end. Never once did he abrogate constitutional requirements: he gamely went through the process of seeing his initiatives arbitrarily and capriciously overturned by Obama judges and Clinton judges, yet he played by the rules. When he lost in the courts, he obeyed. He never threatened to close down Congress, to arrest Pelosi or Schumer. He always played by the rules and never compromised the Constitution.

The Left Mainstream Media bullied him every single day. They went for his taxes — as if any of us cared — and tried to accuse his family of leveraging the presidency for personal gain. Meanwhile, the Left Democrat-aligned Mainstream Media had no interest in the way that Joe Biden had spent half a century corruptly profiting from holding office and the corruption that he facilitated down the Corrupt Biden Family Tree, down to Hunter Biden’s Burisma corruption, Chinese deals, and the laptop the Mainstream Media and Social Media Left protect like Fort Knox. As often as the Left went after Trump illegally and viciously, he stood his ground. The Swamp was bigger than any of us imagined: a corrupt FBI at its highest echelons, swearing under oath to G-d Almig-ty in perjury to the FISA court, planning to take Trump down, destroying his national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

No, alas, Donald John Trump is not my hero. Too many profanities spoken, too many personal insults heaved in all directions, way beneath the dignity expected in a man of heroic greatness: insulting Ted Cruz’s wife’s appearance and suggesting that Cruz’s father was somehow associated with JFK’s assassination, mocking Rand Paul’s appearance, Carly Fiorina’s, calling a despicable tramp of a woman a “horseface,” commenting insultingly about another woman’s facial plastic surgery. That is not heroic but disappointing. Failing to manifest a bit of humility, ever to acknowledge a mistake. That is not heroic. JFK acknowledged that he blew it on the Bay of Pigs. LBJ recognized that he blew it on Vietnam. Nixon never should have left office prematurely but apologized for Watergate. Reagan apologized for Iran-Contra. It is OK to apologize, even for a great man. But we do not judge our presidents as we do our rabbis, priests, and pastors. Washington — cherry tree and all — lied. Jefferson and others owned slaves. Andrew Jackson was a piece of work, down to the three firearm duels he fought. Jackson killed Charles Dickinson in a duel that started with a dispute over a bet on a horse race, and Jackson caused the Indians’ “Trail of Tears” to unfold. (Yes, Indians.) William Henry Harrison idiotically spoke outdoors at his inauguration for an hour and 40 minutes without a coat amid a frosty and brutal D.C. rainstorm, remained outside well after the tedious verbosity, would not admit even to being cold, predictably came down with pneumonia soon after, and was dead a month into his term. His successor, John Tyler, was known as “His Accidency.” Franklin Pierce died an alcoholic. And so it has gone. If you want to find the Righteous, look for Mother Teresa in India and Father Damien in Hawaii. Or, in my world, look for HaRav Yosef Ber Soloveitchik, HaRav HaGaon Rav Moshe Feinstein, HaChakham HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef. Don’t look for them in Washington, D.C., where we now inaugurate a corrupt liar and finagler of 47 years and his assistant, a shameless political cocotte who cavorted with a very publicly married political kingmaker as she rose in politics effortlessly in her sleep.

Trump is not a hero in that sense. But he was one of the greatest presidents we ever have had. Had it not been for the pandemic, men would have had to “clock in” at work each morning, college students would have had to be in morning classes, and therefore the Democrat Riots and Insurrection, fueled by Democrats like Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi and popularized under the despicable banners of “Antifa” and “Black Lives Matter,” never would have taken root. Yes, the George Floyd killing was a horrible thing, even though he was a horrible person, and it will take one heck of a defense attorney to convince a jury in this country or on this planet to acquit Derek Chauvin, the cop who kneeled on his neck, even though that contemptible act may not have killed Floyd, whose body and blood levels were filled with illicit substances that probably actually killed him. And the more we learn about Breonna Taylor, the more we realize that the Left Mainstream Media did not tell us her true story. Even so, those insurrectionist Democrat-fueled riots never would have gained steam if men had to go to sleep every weeknight to be at work the next day and if college students had to be in class the next morning. But they had nothing to do — not a danged thing to do after months of COVID lockdowns — so they came out for action and excitement, burned cities, smashed storefronts and looted stores, and got a pass from their cities’ Democrat Left mayors for not wearing masks and not social distancing. We saw that anti-Trump insurrectionist riots are perfectly OK, despite urban anarchy, uncontrolled mayhem, burning of neighborhoods, and mass destruction as long as the gathering is not in a church or cathedral, synagogue or temple for peaceful religious worship.

In the aftermath of January 6, on the brink of a change in administrations, the Democrat Left Mainstream Media suppression has begun. The Left is feeling its oats and now is blacklisting, canceling, and destroying everywhere in sight. Law-abiding, honorable, righteous and charitable kind people are losing their jobs and are being fired for their pro-Trump political views. Stores like Kohl’s (where I never have shopped anyway) and Bed Bath & Beyond (a favorite) are saying they no longer will stock Mike Lindell’s “MyPillow.” Expect colleges and graduate schools to start removing non-leftist adjunct professors — that is, professors who are hired one term at a time, not tenured so as to be safe in their jobs forever. Hollywood and Broadway and the Grammys will continue getting worse. Remember voices and songs like The Carpenters and Simon & Garfunkel? Compare it to this contemporary trash performed by trash. Have you ever seen Citizen Kane or Casablanca? Compare it to the mediocrity that Woke Hollywood now has to offer. Thus, not only will social and political conservatives be canceled, but so will those who do not drink the Black Lives Matter Kool-Aid. Take a look at this web page of a law school right here in Los Angeles. Get the drift? We have seen the Left cancel successful TV shows like Last Man Standing because, though funny, too conservative. Roseanne Barr was canceled for her views, even though she had a gender-confused school boy written into the story line to mollify the LGBTQIA+ community. What she texted while on meds is nothing like this speech from Al Sharpton, where he called on his audience to murder police officers and called White people “crackers” and worse. Sharpton literally — twice — incited street riots that resulted in murder, yet he gets to anchor an MSNBC show. Biden now has named as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights a despicable Black racist who invited and praised a White-hater and Jew-hater who said and wrote this (emphases added):

[R]egarding the genetic differences between Blacks and whites. One: Dr. Richard King reveals that at the core of the human brain is the “locus coeruleus” which is a structure that is Black because it contains large amounts of (neuro) melanin which is essential for its operation. Two: Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than whites. Three: Carol Barnes notes that human mental processes are controlled by melanin — that same chemical which gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities. Four: Some scientists have revealed that most whites are unable to produce melanin because their pineal glands are often calcification or non-functioning. Pineal calcification rates with Africans are five to 15 percent, Asians 15 to 25 percent and Europeans 60 to 80 percent. This is the chemical basis for the cultural differences between Blacks and whites. Five: Melanin endows Blacks with greater mental, physical and spiritual abilities — something which cannot be measured based on Eurocentric standards.

Remember this racist’s name: Kristen Clarke. She is the vile bigot and despicable hater whom Biden now has placed in charge of civil rights at the Department of Justice. “Systemic racism,” anyone?

Well, let it be known that Democrat leftists and Mainstream Media may take great pleasure in hearing less Trump, reading less Trump, seeing less Trump, and finding fewer Trump backers. At work, few if any will admit to backing Trump. On campus, the adjuncts all will quote Frantz Fanon and speak warmly of Sonya Sotomayor. People at the supermarket will smile warmly at the imposing person on line wearing a Black Lives Matter undershirt, sporting ample tattoos, and maybe playing Cardi B’s “WAP” piece of trash (both she and her “song”) out loud. But know this:

At least 74 million Americans voted for Trump. Wait for things to cool down a bit — and they will — and more than that number will do so again next time or, if he does not seek reelection, will vote for the next closest choice, maybe a Mike Pompeo, maybe a Tom Cotton, maybe a Ted Cruz, maybe a Josh Hawley. We are and will be everywhere. Under your pillow, whatever the brand. In your closets. At Bed Bath & Beyond because we like the 20-percent coupons. Not at Kohl’s. If you don’t find us on Twitter, Facebook, or Parler (if the last cannot revive), you will find us elsewhere at The American Spectator or at American Thinker or at FrontPage or at Breitbart or at the Federalist or at Signal or at Telegram or at chat rooms or at places where you will not find us and not be able to suppress. It is tragic that extreme haters on the extreme right will ruin some of that because extreme hate on the right always has been as foreign to Trump’s values as are extremists on the left. But that is the price of free speech, something the ACLU and other Democrat left and Mainstream Media personnel advocated in the days before Obama destroyed our societal values for a generation.

We are everywhere and will be everywhere. Those who idolize Trump. Those who see Trump not as a hero of personal character but as a martyr who gave his name and reputation to battle a Swamp none of us could fight, but at least exposing it for what it is so that we now know better what we are fighting, as we prepare for the next round and bolster a new populist GOP that recoils from the Mitt Romneys and finds a voice in truer conservatives who balance ideology with practicality, genteel etiquette with a willingness to fight because the other side does not hold back when it can destroy a Nixon, a Bork, or a Kavanaugh. We are everywhere — 74 million and counting. We will tell you at coffee break we made a mistake by voting for him, but that is because we have mouths to feed, so we play the game. We will nod quietly when you say he should be impeached and should be barred from running again. In some states like Massachusetts, New York, and California, we might even put Black Lives Matter bumper stickers on our cars. But we will donate to Trump in 2024 if he chooses to run. We will hope and pray that he learns a bit of humility, undertakes a bit of self-adjustment, and manifests exactly the kind of intelligent growth he demonstrated in changing from the way he handled the biased Chris Wallace debate to the way he masterfully handled the second one. We will watch less Fox News, more Newsmax and One America, and simply know where to find news that is balanced and fair. We will have no interest in listening to Donna Brazile, unless she has debate questions secretly to slip our way.

There will not be fewer of us but more, and we will be everywhere because we are everywhere. If the Supreme Court actually disregards the Constitution’s Article 1, Section 3 and Article 2, Section 4 and allows the mooted Pelosi Annual Trump Impeachment Show to go to trial in the Senate, we will don our long white beards and red costumes, stuff the insides with some MyPillow fillers and Giza Dreams Sheets, and we will be making our lists, checking them twice, and remembering in 2022 and 2024 who was naughty or nice. The nice will be reelected. The naughty will be primaried. It will happen everywhere because we are everywhere.

