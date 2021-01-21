A New York Times opinion writer has deleted and apologized for a tweet calling for former Vice President Mike Pence to be lynched.

“If Biden really wanted unity, he’d lynch Mike Pence,” Will Wilkinson, the vice president for research at the Niskanen Center and a New York Times contributing opinion writer, tweeted late Wednesday night.

(Screenshot)

The following day, Wilkinson apologized for the tweet, calling it a “lapse in judgment.”

“Last night I made an error of judgment and tweeted this,” Wilkinson tweeted. “It was sharp sarcasm, but looked like a call for violence. That’s always wrong, even as a joke. It was especially wrong at a moment when unity and peace are so critical. I’m deeply sorry and vow not to repeat the mistake.”

“My ill-advised tweet was meant as a tart way to drive home the exasperating bad faith of those whose own divisive rhetoric and repetition of lies about election fraud facilitated the mob attack on the Capitol, where pro-Trump rioters built a noose and called for Pence’s head,” he added.

Wilkinson set his account to private as of Thursday afternoon, and his tweets can not be seen by nonfollowers.

Thursday night, the Niskanen Center released a statement saying that Wilkinson was fired for his comments.

“As an organization, the Niskanen Center encourages interesting and provocative online discourse,” the statement said. “However, we draw the line at statements that are, or can in any way be interpreted as condoning or promoting violence. As such, the Niskanen Center has, with a heavy heart, parted with Will Wilkinson. We thank him for his valuable contributions to the organization and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Both Twitter and the New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.