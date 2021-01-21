https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-half-house-gop-conference-supports-efforts-remove-trump-hater-liz-cheney-gop-conference-chair/

Trump-hater Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, serves as the Republican House Conference Chair – the third-highest Republican position in the US House of Representatives. It is a shock that she ever was named to that position and rumored that she was put there by former Speaker Paul Ryan to continue the Deep State Republicans’ harassment of President Trump.

Two weeks ago Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Trump, without due process, on bogus charges, based on lies that he started a riot at the Capitol on January 6th. Liz announced her decision on House Conference Chair stationary.

Last Saturday during a meeting of the Central Committee of the Carbon County Republican Party in Wyoming, Joey Correnti IV, presented, and the Carbon County Republican Party Central Committee unanimously passed, the attached resolution of censure of Representative Cheney.

This is the first formal action taken anywhere in the nation, by any committee of the Republican Party, against any of the U.S. Representatives who supported the impeachment of President Trump.

TRENDING: FBI Arrests CDC Critic Dr. Simone Gold on Monday After She Was Filmed in the US Capitol Walking Around with a Bullhorn — FBI Singled Her Out

By this Wednesday Liz Cheney already had two primary opponents in her 2022 race.

Yet, despite President Trump’s record successes and popularity with the Republican base the House GOP leadership refuses to remove Liz Cheney as the Conference Chair.

They obviously do not care about the will of their voting base.

Trump voters will NOT forget this. The Republican elites are playing with fire.

Now this…

More than half of the GOP caucus has committed to vote to remove Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

Breitbart.com reported:

More than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the chair of the House GOP Conference. Juliegrace Brufke, a reporter for the Hill, reported Tuesday that a senior GOP aide told her that more than 115 House Republicans support the effort to express no confidence in Cheney’s leadership of the House Republican Conference. The effort would involve a secret ballot vote to remove Cheney as the chair of the House GOP Conference. Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the House, but she has become engulfed in controversy after voting to impeach President Donald Trump. A senior House Republican confirmed this report to Breitbart News and stated that Republicans believe she should step aside voluntarily to avoid further embarrassment to the conference.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

