https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-reporter-vaccinations-trump

President Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who challenged him over his promise to vaccinate 100 million Americans against the coronavirus in the first 100 days of his administration.

The exchange occurred at the end of a signing event at the White House on Thursday when Zeke Miller of the Associated Press rained on his parade.

“Mr. President, you set the goal at a hundred million vaccines at a hundred days, is that high enough?” asked Miller.

“Shouldn’t you set the bar higher, that’s basically where we are now,” he added.

Biden smiled at the question but appeared annoyed at the challenge.

“When I announced it, you all said it was not possible, c’mon, give me a break man!” he said.

“It’s a good start, 100 million,” he added.

Biden walked out of the room after that exchange and took no other questions.

Many noted that the current pace of vaccinations will likely reach the 100 million mark in a hundred days already, meaning that the promise by Biden is hardly a lofty goal.

Over 11 million Americans have received their first vaccination shot as of Thursday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there are about 900,000 vaccinations per day despite some logistical obstacles and errors.

Later, Biden called the Trump administration’s efforts at vaccination a “dismal failure,” despite the fact that the goal he set for his administration would likely have been met with only the previous administration’s plan.

Many on the left were angered at Miller for asking the question and lashed out at him on social media.

Anonymous sources from the administration also tried on Thursday to characterize the vaccination efforts by former President Donald Trump as incompetent and nonexistent, but those claims were contradicted by coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in a media briefing.

Here’s the video of the exchange:







Biden SNAPS At Reporter For Asking a Single Challenging Question



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

