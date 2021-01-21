About The Author
Related Posts
Dominion Rep Who Scanned Ballots in Georgia County Where Thousands of Trump Votes Were Uncounted Also Worked for Kamala Harris
November 29, 2020
Coronavirus numbers are rising again in some parts of California, but it's too early to call it a new surge – Los Angeles Times
October 9, 2020
UPDATE: Portland Antifa Scrawls 'F**k Biden' On Democratic Party Headquarters – National File
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy