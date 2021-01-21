https://noqreport.com/2021/01/21/voters-enraged-as-dems-back-away-from-2000-checks/

Many Georgia voters who backed the two Democrats in the Senate runoff earlier this month already are enraged by what they regard as a broken promise. During the final campaign pitch to Georgia voters for Democrat Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Joe Biden promised taxpayers would receive $2,000 in a new coronavirus stimulus package.

Article by Bob Unruh originally published at WND.

“If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door,” Biden declared. “And if you send Sens. Perdue and Loeffler back to Washington, those checks will never get there. It’s just that simple. The power is literally in your hands.”

Ossoff and Warnock made the same promise. Now, FoxNews.com reports, the freshman senators support the Biden administration’s proposal for $1,400 checks, arguing Trump already delivered $600 payments earlier this month.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., insists voters have been shortchanged: “$2,000 means $2,000. $2,000 does not mean $1,400.”

Georgia Democratic Rep. Oscar Zaro said “Warnock and Ossoff made it a point to endorse and exclusively say ‘$2,000 checks.’”

“A lot of the people in my district voted blue in the runoff for two main reasons. One: Loeffler and Perdue denying us relief during COVID while profiting millions themselves; and two, $2,000 checks,” he said.

Rogelio Linares, a Democratic canvasser during the runoff elections, told Mediaite that he feels “like s—” over the issue and called it “a betrayal of the working class.”

“I was lying to people that were relying on this. At the time I didn’t know it was a lie,” he sid.

Ossoff said during the campaign, “If David Perdue really wanted $2000 direct relief checks for the people, he’d be on the floor of the Senate demanding McConnell put up the House bill for a vote.”

RealClear Policy reported some Democrats not only want the checks bigger, they want to make them recurring.

Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said the payments should be monthly “for the duration of the pandemic.”

When she was a senator, Vice President Kamala Harris proposed “survival checks” of $2,000 per adult, plus additional funds for children, that would continue until three months after the “health emergency” ends.

RealClear Policy’s Matt Weidinger pointed out that even if the payments lasted only six months, a family of five would receive a total of $60,000.

“Starting such massive payments to most households would create enormous political pressure for simply extending the health emergency, or continuing payments beyond its end,” he argued. “Once started, payments might be politically impossible to shut down, especially for the incoming Democrat-led administration and Congress.”

He said the price tag would be “ruinous,” with the Congressional Budget Office estimating that recurring $2,000 checks would cost more than $600 billion every month, requiring federal taxes to triple.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

