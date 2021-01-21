https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/was-it-help-me-first-lady-jill-bidens-inauguration-concert-outfit-came-with-a-hidden-message/

Since CNN’s Jim Acosta is remembering the anniversary of “the day the Trump administration began attacking members of the press,” we thought we’d have a look back at the time where there was a great wringing of hands in the fashion designer community over whether designers should dress Melania Trump, with some Resistance designers preemptively refusing to dress her.

Now that Dr. Jill Biden is the first lady, we’re hearing all about how she’s “bringing American fashion back into the White House.” The press has provided ample coverage of her clothing changes over the past few days, and the New York Post notes that her matching coat and mask for the inauguration concert came with a hidden message.

Yep:

Nope, the hidden message was literally a hidden message; according to the Post, there’s an inspirational message hand-embroidered on the lining: “Representing the lifelong calling and service of Dr. Biden as an educator is a … quote from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin: ‘Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.’”

So it’s not the “Mussolini Balcony” anymore?

