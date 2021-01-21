https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/21/was-it-help-me-first-lady-jill-bidens-inauguration-concert-outfit-came-with-a-hidden-message/

Since CNN’s Jim Acosta is remembering the anniversary of “the day the Trump administration began attacking members of the press,” we thought we’d have a look back at the time where there was a great wringing of hands in the fashion designer community over whether designers should dress Melania Trump, with some Resistance designers preemptively refusing to dress her.

Now that Dr. Jill Biden is the first lady, we’re hearing all about how she’s “bringing American fashion back into the White House.” The press has provided ample coverage of her clothing changes over the past few days, and the New York Post notes that her matching coat and mask for the inauguration concert came with a hidden message.

Jill Biden’s inauguration concert outfit came with a hidden message https://t.co/oYboS9G3ht pic.twitter.com/GaUfIeHmPT — New York Post (@nypost) January 21, 2021

Welcome back to the world of “every outfit, color, and gesture has a meaning, and none of them is bad if it is a dem”. — PW10 (@PW1051399601) January 21, 2021

remember when they compared trump to mussolini for speaking from a balcony? — Mantis Toboggan (@coffeethc) January 21, 2021

Yep:

They are standing on the balcony like Mussolini & Hitler & had the army keeping away people. Fascist Dictator. @CNN @jaketapper @maddow @donlemon — Right of Center (@JackDor91264075) January 21, 2021

Wait, isn’t this a dictator balcony scene?!😂😂😂 you people are such hacks — Ronald Pump (@TheCouchCoach1) January 21, 2021

Did it say: Made in China? — Eric W. Davis (@EricDavis_W) January 21, 2021

Let me guess. It’s a white coat. Is she trying to say she’s a doctor? — Daniel (@danielebel) January 21, 2021

HIDDEN MESSAGE? ZOMG DOG WHISTLEZ — I’m To Blame (@im2blame4) January 21, 2021

White supremacy? — Jonathan H. Indino (@jhindino) January 21, 2021

The Klan is back in the White House? — Thorny on my Backside (@TimothyCassady) January 21, 2021

It’s all white. She’s obviously racist. — Shwappin (@CMass05) January 21, 2021

The message is that no matter how tacky the outfit – the press will swoon.

I really don’t care…. do you? 😬 — Older & Wiser (@itsmeruthanny) January 21, 2021

Is it “no one really cares about her fucking clothes”? — Meek AF (@CransleyPerfume) January 21, 2021

Nope, the hidden message was literally a hidden message; according to the Post, there’s an inspirational message hand-embroidered on the lining: “Representing the lifelong calling and service of Dr. Biden as an educator is a … quote from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin: ‘Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.’”

Looks like an older woman’s second wedding ensemble to me. Call me underwhelmed. — Sharon ‘DR Deplorable Chump’ Lee (@reagan80mom1) January 21, 2021

Oh brother🙄 — Holly (@beachbum7485) January 21, 2021

No one gives a flying f-ck. — LNP15 💖🌻 💙🇺🇸 (@lnp15) January 21, 2021

Melania wears a lovely dress on her way to Florida and all the press can say is how much it cost. Contrast that with this fluff piece on Jill Biden healing ppl with her dress. Laughable #lapdogpress — Jerrybeee (@jerrybeee7) January 21, 2021

You slammed Melania but praise Jill Biden for what they wear. Jesus christ the media is so biased. — Kayotickat (@kayotickat) January 21, 2021

So it’s not the “Mussolini Balcony” anymore?

Related:

Melania who? Apparently First Lady Jill Biden is bringing ‘fashion back into the White House’ at last https://t.co/lVYg5ZcLT6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 20, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

