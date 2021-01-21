https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-fauci-announces-us-will-rejoin-world-health-organization-promises-give-money/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is now serving as Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, announced that the president has reversed the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization.

Fauci will be leading the U.S. delegation.

“I am honored to announce that the United States will remain a member of the World Health Organization,” Fauci told a virtual meeting of the WHO.

“The United States also intends to fulfil its financial obligations to the organization,” he added.

This morning, Dr. Fauci told the World Health Organization that President Biden has retracted the Trump administration’s announcement to withdraw from the organization. pic.twitter.com/Kw5zPK2QyY — The Recount (@therecount) January 21, 2021

Fauci also stated that the US intends to join the COVAX facility — a multinational effort that aims to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries.

