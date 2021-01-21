https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/21/were-laughing-at-you-mary-chastain-kicks-the-living-crap-out-of-sucky-mcsuckface-aka-john-brennan-for-targeting-libertarians/

As Twitchy readers know, John Brennan is a boil on the butt of humanity.

As they also know, he claimed libertarians are a threat to democracy.

Libertarians.

You know, the people who just want the government to leave them alone?

Yeah, he sucks.

Mary Chastain, a fairly popular libertarian, blasted Brennan in a fairly spectacular thread:

He can’t stop being a blabbering idiot because that’s what he IS.

Or in his case, a little bit of both.

Anyone who disagrees with him is a threat.

Diet Coke … the drink of the resistance!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, no one ever accused John of being the brightest crayon in the box.

***

