Anti-police activists took the streets of Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington overnight Wednesday; protesting the incoming Biden administration, police departments, and ICE agents as law enforcement officials declared the rioters an “unlawful assembly.”

“The unrest near the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) building was declared after rioters started throwing rocks and eggs, and vandalizing the building, located in the city’s south waterfront neighborhood, Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen said in a 10 p.m. update,” reports Fox News.

“We have observed property damage to the building,” the Portland Police Bureau wrote on Twitter. “Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffitting is subject to arrest or citation.”

“This gathering may impact traffic and access into the neighborhood,” Allen said. “We’ll continue to closely monitor this event.”

