The White House on Friday announced an administration-wide effort to uncover domestic terrorism in the United States.

The announcement was made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki about two weeks after the siege on the U.S. Capitol Building, which has resulted in the arrest of at least 100 people across the country, the FBI said earlier this week.

Psaki said domestic violent extremism is a “serious and growing national security threat.” She also said President Biden’s administration will “confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve,” according to The Hill Newspaper.

Biden has asked the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to develop a “comprehensive threat assessment” in coordination with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, the newspaper also reports.

