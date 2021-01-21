https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/535301-white-house-communications-director-biden-is-not-going-to-be-breaking

White House Communications Director Kate BedingfieldKate BedingfieldRecord number of women to serve in Biden Cabinet Kayleigh McEnany leaves letters for incoming Biden press officials Inauguration TV special to feature Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar MORE emphasized that President Biden will not seek to “out-do” former President Trump Donald TrumpClinton, Bush, Obama reflect on peaceful transition of power on Biden’s Inauguration Day Arizona Republican’s brothers say he is ‘at least partially to blame’ for Capitol violence Biden reverses Trump’s freeze on .4 billion in funds MORE in either the tone or the frequency of his social media use.

“I think it’s safe to say that you can expect that President Biden is not going to be breaking news at 1 a.m. on Twitter,” Bedingfield said in an interview with 19th News published Thursday. “Trump gathered so many followers and generated so many clicks by putting forth this really divisive, often hate-filled shock content. So, we were never going to try to out-do him in that, that’s not true to who President Biden is.”

However, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiThe Hill’s Morning Report – Biden takes office, calls for end to ‘uncivil war’ Biden’s first foreign leader call to be with Canada’s Trudeau on Friday Biden moves to halt US exodus from World Health Organization MORE emphasized to the publication that Biden’s team seldom discusses his predecessor internally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The truth is, we just don’t spend a lot of time talking about Donald Trump or thinking about him internally,” she said. “[M]ost internal calls we have, we don’t talk about Trump at all. The majority of them … I think we spend far less time thinking about Donald Trump than I think the media or some in the public may think we do.”

.@emarvelous asks: How much will the new administration engage with news about the former president?@jrpsaki says they don’t spend a lot of time talking about Donald Trump. There is so much else on their plates right now. pic.twitter.com/8ga24FOGOK — 19thnews (@19thnews) January 21, 2021

Psaki also said that despite the historic nature of the Biden White House’s all-female communications shop, they had secured their positions by being the “best in the businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“’Women first,’ sure, but we’re the best in the businesses, and this is the group of women who are the best in the business. And that is why we have these jobs,” she added. “Not because we’re women … we should celebrate that we’re all women, but it is more that is a group of the best and that’s why we’re here.”

.@emarvelous asks: How do we normalize women’s leadership and how does that impact people’s political imaginations?@jrpsaki says: “This is the group of women who are the best in the business, and that is why we have these jobs.” pic.twitter.com/S86l1SFDUc — 19thnews (@19thnews) January 21, 2021

Psaki held the Biden White House’s first press briefing Wednesday, hours after Biden was sworn in, and pledged to return to daily briefings under the Biden administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

