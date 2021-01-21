https://cnsnews.com/article/national/susan-jones/aclu-urges-biden-give-transgender-non-binary-people-accurate-federal

A transgender pride flag waves outside the Stonewall Inn during a rally to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, June 28, 2019. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – The American Civil Liberties Union says its “priority for the Biden administration” is an executive order mandating “accurate ID documents.”

During his campaign, Biden did promise to ensure that transgender people received government identification documents that accorded with their gender identity.

“Biden will: … Affirm one’s gender marker and expand access to accurate identification documents,” says Biden’s campaign website.

“Transgender and non-binary people without identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity are often exposed to harassment and violence and denied employment, housing, critical public benefits, and even the right to vote. The Obama-Biden State Department led the way by updating its gender change policies for passports,” it says. “As President, Biden will build on this action to ensure all transgender individuals have access to identification documents that accurately reflect their gender identity. Biden believes every transgender or non-binary person should have the option of changing their gender marker to “M,” “F,” or “X” on government identifications, passports, and other documentation. He will support state and federal efforts to allow for this accurate representation.”

The ACLU is now essentially calling for Biden to follow through on this promise. “Trans and non-binary people belong, and we need IDs that accurately reflect who we are so we can travel, apply for jobs, and enter public establishments without risk of harassment or harm,” said ACLU Trans Justice Campaign Manager LaLa Zannell. “We know who we are, and we need the federal government to recognize who we are.”

The ACLU said it has filed six cases on behalf of transgender people who are “seeking an accurate ID.”

The petition is titled: ‘They The People: Accurate Gender Markers for All,’ and it reads as follows:

Specifically, we are pushing in the first 100 days for an executive order directing all federal agencies to implement two critical changes. First, allow self-attestation of gender markers – meaning you can affirm your own gender identity without needing medical verification. Second, add a gender neutral “X” designation to all federal IDs and records – which allows non-binary and other people to have a more appropriate gender marker than the “M” or “F” options. Currently, to update a gender marker in the social security system, on a passport, on immigration documents, or on any other federal ID or record – an applicant must submit a letter from a medical doctor attesting to appropriate clinical treatment for gender transition. Not only are such burdensome requirements costly, complicated, an invasion of privacy, and entirely unnecessary, but they prevent many trans and nonbinary people from getting an updated ID to move through the world. These harmful barriers particularly impact the safety and wellbeing of trans people of color – most especially Black trans people – who are more likely to face harassment when presenting an ID that does not match their presentation. With one stroke of the pen, President Biden can issue this order to provide a common-sense solution to access accurate IDs, and send a critical message to transgender people across the country: Our government sees you as exactly who you say you are, and wants you to be supported and included in this country. Trans and non-binary people belong, and everyone should have IDs that accurately reflect who they are.

According to the ACLU, some 20 states already have “self-attestation and an ‘X’ designation on IDs.”

In the news release announcing its petition drive for “accurate ID documents,” the ACLU also praised newly inaugurated President Joe Biden for signing an executive order on Wednesday that directs his administration to fully enforce a Supreme Court ruling that says discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is a form of prohibited sex discrimination.

